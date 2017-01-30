Blazers sweep weekend games as road trip continues

The Kamloops Blazers had a perfect weekend on the road, defeating Kelowna and Everett.

On Sunday night in Washington state, the Blazers beat Everett 5-1. Lane Bauer had two goals — his 28th and 29th of the season — and Nick Chyzowski, Quinn Benjafield and Deven Sideroff added singles in the win. Dylan Ferguson was stellar in net, stopping 37 of 38 shots in the win before 4,089 fans at the Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Kamloops recorded 29 shots on Silvertips’ goalies Mario Petit and Carter Hart.

Rudolfs Balcers’ second goal of the game on the power play sent the Kamloops Blazers to a 3-2 victory over the hometown Rockets in a key B.C. Division matchup at Prospera Place on Friday night.

The Rockets, who lead the Western Hockey League in penalty minutes (798), gave the Blazers nine power play opportunities, the last of which produced the decisive goal from Balcers at 12:23 of the third period.

Five of Kelowna’s infractions were of the unforced variety—three for delay of game and a pair of too-many-men on the ice penalties.

The win was the Blazers’ fifth over the Rockets in eight meetings this season and moved Kamloops (30-17-1-2) five points ahead of Kelowna (27-18-4-0) for second spot in the B.C. Division.

Lane Bauer also scored for Kamloops just 1:26 into the first period.

Lucas Johansen and Calvin Thurkauf scored for the Rockets, while Nick Merkley had a pair of assists in the game before 5,620 fans.

Connor Ingram made 30 saves in the Blazers’ net, while Michael Herringer stopped 20 shots for Kelowna, including one on a clear-cut breakaway by Deven Sideroff in the third period.

The Blazers held a 1-0 lead after the first period, despite being outshot 13-5 in the period. The teams were tied 2-2 entering the final period.

The Blazers finished 1-for-9 on the power play and were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Kamloops continues its long road trip Tuesday night in Kent, where they will play Seattle. The Blazers will then play in Portland on Wednesday, in Kent again on Friday and in Spokane on Saturday.

Kamloops returns home on Feb. 8 to host Kelowna, with faceoff at 7 p.m.