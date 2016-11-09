Blazers talk Trump

There are no Americans on the Kamloops Blazers’ roster, but the local WHL squad spends plenty of time across the line and team members were paying attention to the U.S. election on Tuesday.

KTW went to Sandman Centre on Wednesday morning seeking opinions on the matter.

“I think it’s pretty crazy,” Blazers’ forward Nick Chyzowski said. “It almost seemed like a joke and then it actually became reality.

“Maybe Trump targeted all those people that maybe weren’t as smart as the rest of America. Maybe that was a strategy he used.”

Blazers’ trainer Colin (Toledo) Robinson has his finger on the pulse of the team.

“I heard one of our players talking today and one of them said, ‘Well, it’s not like he’s a dictator,’ and another guy says, ‘Hey, wake up. Hitler didn’t start off as a dictator, either.’ I just can’t see it going too far that way,” said Robinson, who was surprised at Trump’s margin of victory.

“On the positive side of things, the U.S. economy is really hurting. I think he might be the right person to get that side of it going and that will make America better.”

Kamloops’ next game across the border is scheduled for Nov. 18, when the Tri-City Americans play host to the Blazers in Kennewick, Wash.

“I was talking to one of my buddies who plays on Tri-City and he’s a bit worried,” Blazers’ goaltender Dylan Ferguson said. “He doesn’t know what’s going to happen.

“My billet mom was talking about the dollar changing. I wonder if the league is going to have to do something about that.”

Of the Blazers who spoke to KTW, none had any serious concerns about upcoming trips to the United States.

“I think the media has blown it up a little bit,” Blazers’ defenceman Dawson Davidson said. “It’s almost like they think the world is going to end now that Trump’s in. Life will go on.

“It’s one person. It’s not like the country changes overnight.”

Kamloops captain Collin Shirley was asked if he considered Trump’s behaviour to be presidential.

“Not at all,” Shirley said. “You look at a guy like Obama. He was a respectful guy. Look at Donald Trump, I don’t think people get the same picture at all.

“The guys in the room howled at some of the stuff he [Trump] was saying but, at the end of the day, it’s disrespectful and the stuff about racism is long gone and should be long gone.”

Chyzowski will be keeping track of developments down south when Trump is sworn into office in January.

“When we go next, I don’t think the changes will be that dramatic that quickly but, through the next year and a bit, I’m sure we’ll start seeing some things,” Chyzowski said.