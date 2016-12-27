Blazers trade D Davidson for Pats’ centre Smith

The Kamloops Blazers emerged from the Christmas break by making a trade as the Western Hockey League season resumes.

The Blazers on Tuesday traded 18-year-old defenceman Dawson Davidson to the Regina Pats for 18-year-old centre Luc Smith.

Smith, who brings size to the forward roster at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, has six goals and five assists this season with Regina, his third campaign with the Saskatchewan club.

“Luc is a player we have coveted for a long time,” Kamloops general manager Stu MacGregor said in a statement. “He is a big right-shot centre who will be able to contribute at both ends of the ice. With the long-term injury to Matt Revel, we felt we needed to add a centre.”

Revel suffered an upper-body injury in the Blazers’ Dec. 10 game in Edmonton.

Smith, from Stony Plain, Alta., has played 154 career regular-season games in the WHL, along with 17 playoff games.

“In acquiring Luc, we had to give up a quality defenceman in Dawson Davidson,” MacGregor said. “We’ve had eight defencemen on our roster all season and we have a lot of confidence in all seven defencemen we have on our roster. This will allow those young defencemen to continue to develop.”

In 32 games with Kamloops this season, Davidson had three goals and 12 assists. He was plus-9 and had 31 penalty minutes.

Davidson is from Moosomin, Sask., a town of 3,200 about two hours east of Regina, near the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border.

“We are excited to add a young puck-moving defenceman who can skate well,” Regina head coach and general manager John Paddock said in a stagement. “Dawson will fit well into our current team and in the future.”

• The Blazers have also recalled 16-year-old forward Brodi Stuart from the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League’s Fraser Valley Thunderbirds.

Stuart is pointless in two regular-season games with Kamloops this season. In 19 games with the Thunderbirds, he has nine goals and 11 assists.

• After the 10-day Christmas break, Kamloops returns to action Tuesday night in Kelowna to face the Rockets. The two clubs will meet again Wednesday night at Sandman Centre, with faceoff set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Sandman Centre box office or online through Ticketmaster.