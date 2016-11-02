Blazers trounce Rockets, return to action tonight

Deven Sideroff had two goals and an assist for the Kamloops Blazers in a 5-1 thumping of the hometown Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday.

Matt Revel, Nick Chyzowski and Rudolfs Balcers also had goals for Kamloops, while Collin Shirley had three assists and Garrett Pilon had a pair of helpers.

Kamloops goaltender Connor Ingram made 20 saves in victory, while Michael Herringer allowed five goals on 39 shots in the Rockets’ crease.

Nick Merkley had the home team’s lone marker.

The Blazers (9-8) moved into third place in the B.C Division, two points back of Kelowna (9-7-2) and 10 points behind the first-place Prince George Cougars (13-2-2).

Kamloops is back in action tonight (Nov. 2) — military appreciation night at Sandman Centre — against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (6-7-1-1).

Game time is 7 p.m.