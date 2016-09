The Kamloops blind lawn-bowling team is hosting a mini-tournament on Saturday on McArthur Island.

Teams are expected from Nanaimo and Kelowna for the event, which starts at 10 a.m.

The blind five-pin bowling team is also looking for new members and volunteers who want to work with the group. The league, sponsored by the city’s White Cane Club, competes at Bowlertime, 1200 Eighth St.

For more information or to take part call Linda Hall at 250-376-4900.