Blithe Spirit a wild, supernatural romp

In the Western Canada Theatre program for its current play, Blithe Spirit (a co-production with Thousand Islands Playhouse of Gananoque, Ont.), is a quote by the play’s author, Noel Coward:

“I’m not a heavy drinker. I can sometimes go for hours without touching a drop.”

Those taking in Blithe Spirit at Sagebrush Theatre will go at least two hours without imbibing, but it is unlikely they will go more than a few minutes without laughing.

The play Coward called the best he ever wrote was first performed in 1941 and led to the movie version of 1945 (though with a markedly different ending from the play that changes the entire structure and which Coward himself detested).

Theatre lovers will know how the play evolves and ends — and many in the Sagebrush seats may even taken in previous productions of Blithe Spirit.

But is is what the actors on the Kamloops stage do with the characters they inhabit that makes attending a Western Canada Theatre production so enjoyable. You can see the same play in various venues, but the productions are unique in the hands of the cast and crew delivering it to you.

Such is the case with this Ashley Corcoran-directed play.

For those who have never heard of Blithe Spirit, a quick summary: Novelist Charles Condomine has invited eccentric medium Madame Arcati to his house as research for his next book. Arcati arrives and amuses Charles, wife Ruth and guests Dr. and Mrs. Bradman. But things get real wacky when the medium somehow raises the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira. Tying the one-room play together is Edith the maid, who in the end plays a crucial role in the storyline.

Charles is played by Steven Gartner in his WCT debut. Gartner, a National Theatre School of Canada grad, delivers big time, his presence and cadence helping set the frenetic pace of the play. Madame Arcati is Anita Wittenberg of Kamloops in a whirling dervish of a performance. She takes the character and has it overtake the stage with a physicality equal to a workout every night.

Edith the spastic maid garners much of the audience’s laughter thanks to Kelsey Gilker’s talents. Gilker is a graduate of the Thompson Rivers University theatre-arts program.

Christopher Weddell as Dr. Bradman and Janet Michael as his wife are solid in their supporting roles, delivering well-timed lines in a play that requires attention to pace of dialogue.

The focus of the play, though, is Elvira, the deceased first wife of Charles who is summoned from the afterlife to create so much mayhem in Casa Condomine.

As Elvira, Shannon Currie (also a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada), dominates the stage in an ethereal wardrobe that has her seemingly gliding across the room as she works toward a reunion with Charles.

Blithe Spirit is a fast-paced, funny play that should be seen if you are looking to take it something interesting, something done with passion, something with more zest than a night in front of Netflix.

As a non-regular patron of live theatre, I am always amazed at how much a production mere feet from my eyes can be so thrilling.

There may have been a faux pas or two on stage Friday night, but I will leave that to a professional theatre critic to dissect. For the great unwashed like me, the performances were top-notch.

Kudos should also go to those behind the scenes for crafting such a performance. The set design was perfect for what Coward envisioned, as were the lines delivered by the actors, all of which was made possible by the likes of stage manager Isabelle Ly, set and costume designer Dana Osborne, dialect coach Alison Deon and many others.

Blithe Spirit continues to Oct. 15 at Sagebrush Theatre, including a pay-what-you-can 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 15. For ticket information, go online to wctlive.ca or kamloopslive.com or call 250-374-5483.