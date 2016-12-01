Blue Christmas services set for Kamloops

Christmas isn’t always a merry time for people and, this year, four churches are acknowledging that reality.

Three Blue Christmas services are planned this month, said Bruce Comrie, minister at Kamloops United Church.

It’s a time to recognize loss, he said, a reality that could come from a death, a health condition, work issues, unemployment, relationship breakdowns or just basic stress.

“Sometimes, people feel exasperated at this time of year, with all the emphasis on family, traditions, happiness,” Comrie said.

“This is a way of recognizing that they’re not alone in that feeling. It’s a way of validating it, acknowledging it.

“If your inner feeling is different than what you’re expected to portray to the world, it can be difficult.”

The services include some relevant scripture and other readings.

Muted and calming music plays and candles can be lit, Comrie said, a simple act that for many participants is the most important moment in the 40-minute non-denominational service.

“It’s a way of honouring something or someone. It could even be the loss of a pet. It’s a symbol of hope, a reminder that we can move through the darkness, move from pain and grief to a greater light,” Comrie said.

People are invited to stay afterward for refreshments and conversation.

Most do, he said, even if they just sit and stare at the table of candles.

“That is pretty impressive, seeing 40 or 50 candles all glowing,” Comrie said.

The first service is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Kamloops United Church, Fourth Avenue and St. Paul Street downtown.

The second service is on Monday, Dec. 19, at Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, 695 Robson Dr. in Sahali.

The third service is on Thursday, Dec. 22, at the North Shore Community Centre, 730 Cottonwood Ave. on the North Shore. The final service is presented by Mt. Paul United and St. George’s Anglican churches and C&C Resources for Life.

Each service starts at 7 p.m.