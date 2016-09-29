Blue Wave rolls in Vernon

The Westsyde Blue Wave cruised to victory in their first junior bantam league game of the season this week, stomping the Fulton Maroons 45-0 in Vernon.

Running back Talon St. Jean led the Blue Wave, scampering for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Carson Day also played a strong game, throwing for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

Adam Buholzer and AJ McGinnis each caught two TD passes.

Defensively, Brennan Ettinger had seven tackles and three sacks, while forcing and recovering a fumble.

The Blue Wave will host their annual Friday Night Lights game on Oct. 14.