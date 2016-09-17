Body found in North Kamloops

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a man’s body was found near the 100-block of Tranquille Road in North Kamloops.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Darren Michels said Mounties were notified of the body on the ground by paramedics at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Michels said the RCMP then initiated an investigation.

“The Kamloops major-crime unit and the coroners office conducted an initial investigation at the scene and it was determined that this investigation would continue under the direction of the BC Coroners Office,” Michels said, noting he identify and cause of death are not yet known.