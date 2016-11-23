Body found on side of Westsyde Road; death not considered suspicious

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a body was found on Westsyde Road on Wednesday morning.

A Westsyde resident told KTW the body, near the Darfray Trailer Park in Westmount, was first spotted just after 7:30 a.m. It was removed by police and coroners just after 10 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties say the death is not believed to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

“The Kamloops RCMP and BC Coroners are examining the scene of a death in the 1600-block of Westsyde Road this morning,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said. “At this time the death has been categorized as non-suspicious. No further information is being released at this time.”

The scene affected traffic in the morning rush hour and, given its location, drew some onlookers, including children on the way to area schools.