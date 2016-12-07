Bone-rattling temperatures lead to extreme-weather alert in Kamloops

An extreme weather alert has been issued in Kamloops as an Arctic front sweeps the province, but a lack of funding has limited the availability of overflow shelter beds.

The alert, which allows authorities to “assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions,” was activated Monday as the temperature reached a low of -9 C. The mercury dipped to -16 C yesterday, with wind-chill readings much colder.

Emerald Centre has 42 beds at 271 W. Victoria St., but is denying no one overnight shelter.

Christa Mullaly, executive director of the Kamloops Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, said beds have been full on several occasions, with a surplus of 15 to 20 people, especially in the last week.

“Although we didn’t have our ideal overflow situation set up with New Life Community for this first cold snap, we have still been able to accommodate everyone that has presented so nobody has been turned away,” Mullaly said.

Emerald Centre’s extreme weather response has been in effect since Nov. 1. In years past, extreme weather response, which allows increased shelter capacity, was only activated when the temperature reached -3 C.

This year, the centre was directed by BC Housing to keep its emergency shelter open every night until March 31, regardless of temperature.

New Life Community Kamloops partnered with the centre to offer an additional 25 beds at 181 W. Victoria St. However, executive director Stan Dueck said overflow space that was supposed to open Nov. 1 is expected to instead open on Monday, Dec. 12.

“Probably the first week of November, we had people lined up to hire to put in there and we would have loved to have 25 beds then,” Dueck said. “But we said we couldn’t afford to do it until we actually had funding in place to make in happen.”

Mullaly said the CMHA has been negotiating over the last month with BC Housing to secure a contract and funding for the overflow program. The agency will be using a shared staffing model to cover shifts at New Life and CMHA is providing training tomorrow.

Dueck said New Life is expected to offer additional beds starting Monday. However, what was intended to be a six-month contract, from November to March, is now an eight-week contract.

“We really want to do this,” Dueck said. “We really want to partner with Emerald shelter.

“We think there should be shelter beds like this year-round, so we’re going to do everything we can to stay open.”

Meanwhile, the Out of the Cold program has been operating at full capacity since opening on Nov. 1.

Bud Forbes is chairman of the board that runs the overnight program at St. Paul’s Anglican Church at Nicola Street and Fourth Avenue on Wednesday and Sunday nights. He said all 28 beds have been filled each night. Upwards of 40 people arrive every Wednesday and Sunday for a hot meal and a place to sleep.

“We’ve had as many as 60 come in for the meal,” Forbes said Tuesday. “But when 10 p.m. comes, we have to ask them to leave. I’m not sure we are going to do that — if it’s -15 tomorrow night, I don’t think we are going to turn anybody away.”