Bones, boots come back to Bade

John Bade’s theory was a skeleton of the real story behind missing bones he hid in the bush to entertain his grandkids.

“Right away, I figured it was somebody stole it [fake skeleton] for Halloween,” he said.

The 66-year-old Kamloops grandfather recently sent a letter to KTW expressing disappointment someone removed a fake human skeleton he made and hung in the woods on Crown land near Mount Lolo. About six or seven years ago, Bade crafted the skeleton out of animal bones and hung it from a tree off a forestry road. He has taken his grandkids to visit it during outdoor excursions ever since, with the youngsters getting a kick out of their grandpa’s old boots hanging from the skeleton’s feet.

When Bade returned to the site on Oct. 22, however, he discovered the skeleton was missing — and put pen to paper.

“What do I say when my grandchildren ask, ‘Why did someone take our skeleton, granddad?’” Bade said in his letter, which ran on the opinion page in the Oct. 28 edition of KTW. “The lack of respect astounds me, but I believe what goes around comes around.”

Unbeknownst to Bade, however, no one had stolen the skeleton. After the letter ran in KTW, those responsible for removing it read the letter, identified the bones as belonging to Bade and contacted him.

“It was the RCMP that took it down,” Bade said.

Kamloops Rural RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird said police received a complaint from a hunter and the skeleton was picked up by police.

“The thing is people didn’t know it was a hoax or a joke,” Aird said.

RCMP have since reunited Bade with his skeleton and, while the grandfather said his faith in humanity has been restored, he is disappointed he can no longer hang it on Crown land, calling it a “stretch” for anyone to believe it was real.

“It’s so obvious it’s just bush art, not a skeleton,” he said.

Bade said he has hidden other items for outdoor enthusiasts’ satisfaction, such as a “gigantic fishing fly.”

“How many times have you gone out in the bush and seen something and been entertained by it?” he said. “It’s kind of neat when you come across something different.”

Bade said police advised him to hang it on his own property or other private land but he noted there have been no complaints in six or seven years. He’s unsure what he’ll do with the bones as of yet, but hopes to find a place where his grandkids and others can again be entertained by the skeleton in his old boots.

“I think it’s kind of funny,” he said. “Maybe it’s my warped sense of humour.”