Booker T. Jones to perform in Salmon Arm

The people behind the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival are signing acts already as they prepare to mark its 25th anniversary — and the first act announced is Saturday night’s headliner, Booker T. Jones. The former frontman for Booker T and the M.G.’s will take his audience through the Stax hits and other moments in soul, blues and R&B, backed by a 10-piece band. Jones is considered one of the architects of the Memphis sound dating back to the 1960s.

Also announced as the festival organizers continue signing what will be a 40-act bill are blues pianist/singer Kenny Wayne, who will share the stage with the Rev. Robert Jones. Claire Lynch, who has been named female vocalist of the year three times by the International Bluegrass Association is also booked, as are Jeffrey Foucault and Dylan Menzies.

Foucault, a singer/songwriter from Wisconsin, focuses on American country, blues, rock and folk while Menzies, who comes from Prince Edward Island, has been praised by CBC as the next big voice in Canadian music. Festival members can buy up to four early-bird tickets now. Membership is $15 and tickets are on sale now. More information is online at rootsandblues.ca.