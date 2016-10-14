Painting a place of belonging

IN THE PHOTO: Youth from Lii Michif Otipemisiwak (above) help with the base coat for the now completed mural at the Aboriginal Friendship Centre.

Graffiti artist Chris Bose has transformed yet another dull and prolifically tagged wall into a swath of colour — a community-driven project intended to tell the story of urban Aboriginal peoples living in the city. The north side of the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society (KAFS) is now a mosaic of culture, representing nations from across the country whose people are living far from home.

The new mural is the work of Bose and several youth and facilitators from Lii Michif Otipemisiwak (LMO) Family and Community Services.

LMO’s Youth Council initiated the art project for those living at the organization’s A Place of Belonging, a supportive housing complex for aboriginal men ages 19 to 24 who have aged out of the provincial child welfare system. The council is also comprised of Aboriginal youth who have transitioned out of care. LMO housing project director Natika Bock said they all have identified art as something they’re interested in, but they are unsure how to pursue it. They’re also at risk of ending up homeless or addicted.

“They really have a hard time telling their stories or communicating their ideas and art is a good medium for that,” Bock said. “They tend to isolate. They don’t come out too much so this project was a way of bringing them together.”

Bose spent several days at the Belonging House painting with the youth before introducing them to the large-scale design, which took about two months to complete. Bose often works with youth in Kamloops, whether through the school district or the Kamloops Art Gallery.

“A lot of youth I work with are super highly creative,” Bose said. “They’re rapping or they’re writing rhymes or writing poetry or they’re struggling with art and they don’t really know where to go.”

By introducing youth to artistic techniques and work other aboriginal artists are doing, Bose hopes to give them some inspiration. The latest initiative also aimed to spread a wider message of inclusivity on the North Shore, Bock said. The mural was placed strategically to express that idea to anyone who might visit KAFS. Its effectiveness already seems apparent as many passersby stopped to share positive feedback.

“There are a lot of people who come here to access services every day and it’s beautiful,” Bock said of the finished mural. “You see this in a very marginalized area of town. We can be transparent — there was a lot of stuff around that we had to watch out for. Lots of things going on around here and I think this helps everyone — who’s aboriginal and who’s not aboriginal. There is a lot of beauty. There’s a lot that gets forgotten. People just see homelessness.”

GenNext, in partnership with the United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo, funded the project through its Youth Initiative Grant. Bock said the mural is part of a larger community involvement initiative for LMO that will hopefully see more youth-driven projects on the North Shore, including another mural.