A bottle drive to help fund move to Toronto

A 29-year-old Kamloops woman with cerebral palsy is raising money to move to Toronto.
The woman is seeking bottle donations from the community to help reach her goal of raising $24,000 for the move. The money is needed for all the costs involved, including a moving van, a support worker and expenses related to finding an apartment to rent in Canada’s largest city.
The woman, who asked that her name not be published, has an account established at the South Shore General Grants bottle depot at 1395 Battle St. downtown.
Those who wish to help can donate their bottles to the Moving to Toronto Fund.
Maybe it’s a legit person with a legit need for help.
Maybe it isn’t.
We’re a generous people at the “giving” time of year, but I don’t give to ANYONE who doesn’t even have the courtesy to identify themselves.
It’s only a couple of dollars worth of bottles, so what’s the big deal? Principle. I don’t give to any cause that I can’t be pretty sure where the money is going. When drive-through window clerks or checkout cashiers ask for a couple of extra bucks I say, “No … how do I know how much money you collect, who has access to it, and how much of it – if any – gets to the named charity.” Do any of you see reports, follow up or a thank you from the charity? I don’t. Worse, those poor saps who are ordered by their employer to demand the extra two dollars from you don’t know if the money makes it to the charity either.
And don’t come knocking at my door for a “good cause” either. Where there’s money, there’s greed; I drive the cheque to the charity I want to give to, and then I know they have it. No middleman.
If you want to stop this very, very easy way to bilk thousands of dollars from people tho think they’re helping, STOP GIVING MONEY IN THIS WAY. Yes, it’s Christmas. Give. Be Generous. But KNOW who you’re donating to and why before you do it.