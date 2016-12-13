A bottle drive to help fund move to Toronto

A 29-year-old Kamloops woman with cerebral palsy is raising money to move to Toronto.

The woman is seeking bottle donations from the community to help reach her goal of raising $24,000 for the move. The money is needed for all the costs involved, including a moving van, a support worker and expenses related to finding an apartment to rent in Canada’s largest city.

The woman, who asked that her name not be published, has an account established at the South Shore General Grants bottle depot at 1395 Battle St. downtown.

Those who wish to help can donate their bottles to the Moving to Toronto Fund.