Boys to receive human papillomavirus vaccination

In September, the province will begin providing the human papillomavirus vaccination to boys through the publicly funded immunization program.

Health Minister Terry Lake said the initiative expands on the program that has been available to Grade 6 girls.

Grade 6 boys are being added to help improve protection against a range of cancers caused by the virus that can affect both boys and girls.

The program will be part of school-based clinics, but will also be available at health-care providers and public-health units.

“Vaccine safety monitoring continues to show the safety of the HPV immunization,” said Dr. Perry Kendall, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“It’s just as effective in preventing HPV-related cancers in males as it is in females and the benefits are long lasting.”