Branding slogans are pricey nonsense

Editor:

Re: The foolish spending on branding of Thompson Rivers University by the learned folks in high-salaried jobs.

It is not necessary to pay a company $100,000 to come up with a few words that a five-year old could have created: Find Your TRU.

The previous ridiculous brand — Now That’s University — also cost about $100,000.

That one reminded me of a parent walking with a six-year-old child.

The child asks, “Mommy, what is that?”

Mommy replies, “Now That’s University.”

With computers and the Internet, most people can find the university they want to attend, no matter where it is.

Taxpayer money should be used wisely by all who have the responsibility of spending it.

Ed Skretka

Kamloops