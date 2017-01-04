Branding slogans are pricey nonsense

Editor:
Re: The foolish spending on branding of Thompson Rivers University by the learned folks in high-salaried jobs.
It is not necessary to pay a company $100,000 to come up with a few words that a five-year old could have created: Find Your TRU.
The previous ridiculous brand — Now That’s University — also cost about $100,000.
That one reminded me of a parent walking with a six-year-old child.
The child asks, “Mommy, what is that?”
Mommy replies, “Now That’s University.”
With computers and the Internet, most people can find the university they want to attend, no matter where it is.
Taxpayer money should be used wisely by all who have the responsibility of spending it.
Ed Skretka
Kamloops
This could have easily been made into a contest. Allow students to participate and be eligible to win a gift certificate for the TRU book store, for example. All submissions become property of TRU, etc etc etc so no legal trouble arises.
The only costs involved are the prize, printing entry forms (or remove that entirely if all submissions are electronic), graphic design work (again, utilize the students in exchange for a prize and a credit!) and having someone review and judge the slogans. New signage and pamphlets come out regularly as things change, so just schedule the launch when this would happen anyway.
There is no reason something that can rebrand as often as a University (and they should rebrand occasionally, times change quickly) should cost 100k every time. But it’s really easy to spend other people’s money, I guess.
Is there a course I missed at university, “How to spend other peoples money 101.”. What a waste but then again, as someone has mentioned, it is easy to spend other people’s money.