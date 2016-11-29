Breakout season — Kamloops product Davis pitching in with WolfPack

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack always felt like Joe Davis’ team.

Even as he was tearing up the high school basketball ranks as a senior at Westsyde secondary, the Tournament Capital Centre felt like the next stop, the next stage in his career.

“I referred to the WolfPack as ‘Us,’ when I was in Grade 11 and 12,” Davis said Friday, shortly before his team tipped off against the visiting UBC-Okanagan Heat.

The WolfPack won both weekend contests, 78-75 and 68-53.

“Without even knowing it, I think I was quite tight with the WolfPack. I always wanted to come here.”

Davis is enjoying a breakout campaign in his sophomore season, averaging 11.6 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game through his first eight contests.

It’s a stat line made all the more impressive by the fact Davis didn’t dress for a single game last season.

The 20-year-old spent the 2015-2016 Canada West season in Powell River, using a year away from the hardcourt to spend some time with his father on the Sunshine Coast and get some of his academics in order.

He returned to the WolfPack and Kamloops in February of this year and began his return to basketball.

Davis practised and trained with the team as it made its run to the gold-medal game at the Canada West Final Four and, eventually, a berth at the Canadian Interuniversity Sport national championship. He sat on the bench in the season’s second half, supporting his teammates as they became the most successful group in program history.

Now back to being a full-time player with Thompson Rivers, Davis is hardly the same forward he was when he left.

“I think he has grown — dramatically so,” said WolfPack head coach Scott Clark.

He said it wasn’t just the second half of the year Davis spent practising with the Pack, but his career development as a whole that has allowed him to become an important piece for the Wolves this season.

“When you’re around other good players, you get to see their approach — how they approach practice, how they approach games, how they approach their preparation, how they approach the off-season,” Clark said.

“I just think it’s a day-in and day-out process that he has benefitted from.”

Even during the days Davis spent in Powell River, basketball wasn’t far from his mind.

He’d watch the WolfPack play online. He’d think about making a return. He tried to keep his skills fresh and worked on areas he thought he needed to improve — you can improve a lot in a year, he said.

Not once did he think his university basketball career was over.

“There’s a bit of basketball in Powell River — not much, but there is a little bit,” Davis said.

“So, I was on all the basketball players. We’d play as much as possible.”

Davis was a dominant player when he wore the Westsyde Whundas’ blue and, as he grows in the Canada West, he is becoming more and more valuable to the Wolves.

Clark said it’s hard to say if the 6-foot-5 Kamloops native will ever be a dominant scorer in university as he was in high school, but the forward means so much more to his team.

“He’s what some people would call an elixir,” Clark said. “He’s a guy that binds everybody together. He can score when it’s needed, he can rebound, he can defend, he doesn’t mind being physical, he’s a great teammate.

“Those types of things make everybody around you better and I think that’s what Joe has seen from other guys and that’s what he gives now.”

For his part, Davis isn’t over thinking his return to basketball. He’s just glad to be back.

“It was really difficult. I can’t describe how much I missed it,” Davis said.

“It means a lot. I’m really happy to be here. I just want to contribute and prove myself and show that I belong here and that I can do well on the court and in the class.

“I just want to be one of the guys.”