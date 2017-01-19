Breast-enhancement scammer to remain behind bars on new charges

A Kamloops woman who in 2015 was jailed after scamming a senior to pay for breast enhancements will remain behind bars through the weekend.

Brandie Bloor was scheduled to have a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, but it was pushed back to Monday, Jan. 23.

Bloor is in custody facing a string of fraud-related charges dating back to a 20-month period between 2012 and 2014.

In June 2015, a Kamloops judge sentenced Bloor to nine months in jail and ordered she repay more than $17,000 to an 83-year-old man she bilked for bigger breasts.

In that case, Bloor was arrested after the man received a call from a clinic telling him he was in arrears. The man had never met Bloor, but she used his stolen driver’s licence to obtain a loan for breast-enhancement surgery.

During a December court appearance on her most recent charges, Bloor said she wants to plead guilty.