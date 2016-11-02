Bridging life experiences

Kathy Phoenix has been playing bridge for more than 40 years, dating back to her college days as a 23-year-old in The Pas, Man.

“That’s where I started,” she said Saturday. “We’d go to class in the day and then to the college cafeteria. We’d play until six or seven in the morning and then go to class again in the morning.”

The now 63-year-old was one of more than 100 players in the Kamloops fall sectional at the Brock Shopping Centre on the weekend. The three-day tournament brought together players of duplicate bridge — the most competitive form — from Salmon Arm, Quesnel, Summerland, Penticton and even Nova Scotia. From the sectional, some will head to regionals, then nationals.

Phoenix is a ruby life master, a classification she has garnered after years at the bridge table. Players collect points in competitions and weeknight leagues. In her lifetime, Phoenix has accumulated more than 1,500. Through Friday of the sectional, she added another 10.

“It doesn’t mean you’re a really good player, it just means you play a lot,” she said with a laugh. “It’s always that goal. You get your life master and then you keep accumulating.”

Phoenix left her Saskatchewan home as a 17-year-old, but her family had always been a card-playing one. She went north and worked in the hospitality industry before going to college.

She went from The Pas to Thompson, Man., before moving to Kamloops in 1979. Bridge has followed her every step of the way.

“It’s just a way of life. I can go anywhere in the world,” Phoenix said. “It’s really a nice way to meet people.”

She left her conversation with KTW to meet her playing partner for the afternoon, talking strategy before getting back underway. She smiled as she stood from the table.

“There’s no better game than bridge,” she said.