Broncos hand out annual awards

The Kamloops Broncos held their 2016 awards banquet on Sunday.

Among the junior football players winning awards were most improved offensive player Brandon Melbourne; most improved defensive player, Justin Haverkamp; special teams player of the year, Jordan Angove; most valuable offensive player, Colby Henkel; most valuable defensive player, Ryan Fries; offensive rookie of the year, Trent Price; defensive rookie of the year, Oso Okojie; offensive lineman of the year, Derek Walde; defensive lineman of the year, Kurtis Mutchmann; and Coaches’ Award winner, Colin Mather.

Angove was named team MVP.

Graduating Broncos include Shaq Lawson, Cam McKenzie, Broden Romanovitch, Tyler Zabotel, Colten Gaudet, Colin Mather, Michael Ochoa, Jacob Palmarin and Evan Mutrie.