Broncs win silver at Blue Grey Classic

Constable Neil Bruce (CNB) Middle School of Kelowna squeaked past the host Brocklehurst Broncs 81-79 to win the Blue Grey Classic, a Grade 9 boys’ basketball tournament held on the weekend.

The Sa-Hali Sabres knocked off the South Kamloops Titans 57-51 to win bronze.

Local players named to the tournament all-star team include Adam Firman of Brock, Russell Brochu of the Titans, Aaron Vansickle of the Barriere Cougars and Ben Anderson of the Sabres.

Ethan Williams of CNB was named the most valuable player.