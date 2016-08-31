Brothers, others, ride and climb in memory of Terry Fox

A hike up Valemount’s Mt. Terry Fox is no easy feat.

While there are three routes up the 8,500-foot mountain, each requires hiking experience and the will to keep going.

But, for Darrell Fox, summiting the mountain’s peak is just half the challenge.

On Friday, Darrell — younger brother of Terry Fox, whose Marathon of Hope came to an end 36 years ago this September — will set out from Sun Peaks with 25 other cyclists on an ambitious one-day trip to the Mt. Terry Fox trailhead.

By the time they reach their destination, they will have cycled about 360 kilometres, 10 kilometres for each year that has passed since the Marathon of Hope ended in 1980.

On Sunday, Darrell will join eldest Fox brother Fred for the trip up the mountain.

It’s the second year the brothers have make the journey in celebration of Terry’s memory — and to raise more funds for the fight against cancer. Last year, Darrell’s cycling trek was 350 kilometres.

“I do a little bit of riding, so you can prepare to a certain extent, but I’d never done 350 in a day,” he said. “Every muscle, every body part was sore.”

To break up the trek, the cyclists stopped every 35 kilometres to pose for a photo with a quote from Terry.

“Having that opportunity every 35 kilometres to reflect on Terry really helped us to get through it,” he said. “Because it wasn’t easy. It hurt both physically and mentally, but having Terry there was the difference, I think.”

After losing a leg to cancer as a teen, Terry set out to run across the country, hoping to raise money to fight the disease and spread awareness.

Every day for 143 days he ran 42 kilometres — the length of a marathon — on an artificial limb not built for running. In September of 1980, Terry learned his cancer had returned and spread to his lungs, effectively ending his run. He died in June of 1981.

Darrell said he plans to draw on memories of his brother’s perseverance and dedication as he gets ready for another punishing cycling trip.

“We’ll be channelling Terry, thinking of him,” he said. “He ran a marathon ever day for 143 days and he spent all his hours running during the day. I’ve always had Terry within and all around me, so he’ll obviously be there prominently on Friday.”

This year, the Fox brothers have another goal as well — to reach the monument to their brother at the top of the mountain. While they made it 6,500 feet up last year, they ran out of time to reach the summit.

To learn more about the Mt. Terry Fox cycling trip or to donate to the cycling team, go online to http://terryfox.org/TF360.html.