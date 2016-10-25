Brothers twist back to hotel

IN THE PHOTO: Steve (left) and Jeff Mitton will open Twisted Olive on Thursday in the Four Points by Sheraton in Aberdeen. Dave Eagles/KTW

Two Kamloops’ brothers and restaurateurs caught in the crosshairs of the death of a franchise are back in both spaces they previously managed for the now defunct Ric’s Grill.

“We’ve totally turned that page,” Steve Mitton said.

Steve and Jeff Mitton ran Ric’s Grill restaurants downtown and in Aberdeen for more than a decade. Two years ago, they told KTW the franchise was in financial turmoil, resulting in closures and the franchise owner leaving them to deal with thousands of dollars owed in salaries, bonuses, investments and more. One Ric’s Grill location remains in Calgary, but the Mittons said it is no longer associated with the franchise.

“The owner, actually, he passed away,” Steve said.

“I went to small claims court, just to see if I could get even anything, but there just wasn’t anything there,” Jeff added. “The government didn’t even get their money back out of them as far as taxes and that kind of thing.”

Steve ran Ric’s Mediterranean Grill downtown at 227 Victoria St. for 14 years and Jeff ran Ric’s Grill in the Four Points by Sheraton on Rogers Way in Aberdeen for 12 years. In the wake of the fallout, they took over the downtown location and opened their own restaurant, Mittz Kitchen.

“The first year was great and we didn’t really know what to expect. It took off and the second year was better,” Steve said, noting they surpassed their goal in that first year by 25 per cent.

The restaurant is listed No. 2 in Kamloops on Trip Advisor.

While the brothers regained their bearings downtown, the Sheraton took over operation of its hotel restaurant, the former Aberdeen Ric’s location. It operated as Prime Grill until its Sept. 30 closure. This past spring, hotel management approached the Mittons, asking them to return, but the siblings declined as Mittz Kitchen was doing well and Jeff was busy getting his real-estate licence.

“I was just like, no,” Steve said. “Our instinct was no.”

But, when the Sheraton asked again this fall, the brothers had a change in heart. Twisted Olive will open on Thursday.

“We negotiated with them for a little while and, all of a sudden, it sort of made sense for us to come up here,” Jeff said.

They hired former Hoodoo’s manager Ed Penner to run the restaurant and kept the eight remaining Prime Grill staff, hiring another 20-or-so employees to operate the eatery.

The space, which includes a lounge in the hotel lobby and a patio, is double the size of Mittz, accommodating about 190 guests. The Mittons are leasing the space and renovations were part of the agreement. Tradespeople have been in and out for weeks, gutting the space. The kitchen was the only part not renovated. Diners can expect updated floors, booths, glass partitions, lighting and more. Tables have also been rearranged to make the experience cozier.

“It was stale. It sort of looked and felt the same as it had since Ric’s had opened,” Jeff said.

The menu, he said, is a “Italian-Spanish-Mediterannean-California twist” — hence the Twisted Olive name — but the philosophy is the same as Mittz: everything from scratch. Twisted Olive will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Jeff expects hotel traffic through the week and more locals on weekends.

“I think we’ve built a pretty good following downtown the last two years, so we’ll be able to transfer some of that up I think,” he said.