Brown closing in on B.C. Junior Curling Championships

The final stop of the B.C. Junior Curling Tour is around the corner and Kamloops’ Corryn Brown is leading the way in her final year of junior eligibility.

Brown and her rink, which includes Marika Van Osch, Dezaray Hawes and Samantha Fisher, are the top team in the junior women’s category, with 181 points. But close behind is the rival Daniels rink, which has 180 points entering the final stop of the tour, to be held in Esquimalt over the Remembrance Day long weekend.

The teams with the most points on the tour from each gender earn a berth in the 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships to be held at the Royal City Curling Club (New Westminster) from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Brown and company pulled ahead of Team Daniels at the Rick Cotter Memorial Classic, where the local skip defeated Daniels in the final to capture the title, grabbing 100 points and a $2,200 purse.