Brown eliminated at Canadian Junior Curling Championship

Corryn Brown’s junior curling career has come to an end.

The Kamloops skip, who leading Team B.C. at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Victoria this week, was eliminated from title contention on Friday, falling 7-3 to Saskatchewan’s Jones rink.

The loss dropped Brown’s record at the championship to 5-5. The Kamloops Curling Club foursome, which included third Marika Van Osch, second Dezaray Hawes and lead Samantha Fisher, finished tied for fifth in the championship pool, after exiting Pool B as the No. 2 seed.

Ontario’s Armstrong rink will be the No. 1 seed in the playoff round. The foursome is 10-0 thus far at the championship.

Alberta’s Streifel rink (7-3) took the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and Northern Ontario’s Burns rink (7-3) finished at No. 3.

The championship game will be played on Sunday.