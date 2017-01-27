Brown, Fisher reflect on junior curling careers

Corryn Brown’s junior curling career has come to an end.

The Kamloops curler, who was skipping Team. B.C. at the 2017 Junior Curling Championships in Victoria this week, was eliminated from title contention on Friday afternoon after losing her final game of the championship 7-3 to the Jones rink of Saskatchewan.

“We obviously didn’t have the week we wanted to out here,” Brown told KTW a few minutes after the loss. “It’s tough going 5-5. We lost some games we probably shouldn’t have. We just didn’t come out sharp and this is the result of it.”

The Brown rink, which includes Nanaimo-based third Marika Van Osch, New Westminster-based second Dezaray Hawes and Kamloops-based lead Samantha Fisher, had an up and down week on the Island, struggling with weight for much of the championship.

After playing to a 4-2 record in pool play to finish second in Pool B, the foursome went 1-3 in the championship round, defeating the defending junior champions from Nova Scotia 7-6, but losing 6-4 to Team PEI, 7-6 to Team Alberta and 7-3 to Team Saskatchewan.

The record of 5-5 put them in a tie for fifth in the pool, with the top three teams — Ontario (10-0), Northern Ontario (7-3) and Alberta (7-3) — qualifying for the playoffs.

“It’s definitely a little bit bittersweet,” Fisher said, reflecting on the team’s run at nationals. “We had a good run of a season and it’s sad to see it end. We didn’t come out sharp — you have to play well to win. Really, it just comes down to execution. We weren’t the best Team Brown that we’ve been and that really killed us.”

The loss to Saskatchewan marked the final game of both Brown and Fisher’s junior curling careers.

Though both said it was a disappointing way to finish runs that included three B.C. junior titles, a 2013 Canadian junior title and countless other event wins, there were plenty of positives to draw from 2016-2017. The foursome was invited to its first Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge and also won the 2016 Qinghai China Women’s International, representing Canada.

And though they didn’t win in Victoria, qualifying for the Canadian Junior Championships was an accomplishment in and of itself.

“This obviously isn’t the way we would have like to go out, but we had a really great season and I’m really proud of the girls and how they played,” Brown said.

“This competition doesn’t define our season, which is really nice. We definitely had a great season overall.”

Both Brown and Fisher said they would be taking some time to absorb the loss and reflect on the season before making any decisions about their futures in the sport.

But both seemed to indicate that this would mark the beginning of a new chapter, as much as the end of another.

“I’m excited to move out of juniors and move into women’s,” Fisher said. “We’ve had a great few years in juniors here, but it’s time to move on. I think that will be a discussion that will be had in the next few weeks.”