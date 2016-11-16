Brown looking for gold in final junior curling season

Corryn Brown will have one last shot at adding another provincial title to her junior resume.

The Kamloops skip, one of the most decorated juniors in the city’s history, qualified this week for the 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships. The event will be held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 at the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster.

“It’s definitely super important that we made it and it’s nice that we don’t have to go through the qualifying round — we just made it through the junior curling tour,” Brown told KTW.

“We’re having a really good season so far. So that’s just kind of our first step to the goal we want to achieve.”

The Brown foursome, which includes third Marika Van Osch, second Dezaray Hawes and lead Samantha Fisher, was one of four rinks to clinch a berth in the 2017 championship by virtue of results on the B.C. Junior Curling Tour, which wrapped up on the weekend.

It’s the second season the rink qualified for the B.C. juniors through tour play, this season finishing second with 181 points, 60 behind the Daniels rink of New Westminster.

But Team Brown passed on the last junior stop, the Optimist Junior Cashspiel in Esquimalt on the weekend, instead playing in the Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge in Cranbrook.

“That’s obviously kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity at this age,” Brown said.

“We knew what the consequences were. We knew that, say we didn’t get our spot out of the tour, we fully knew we might have to go to playdowns. When we got the offer to go into the Grand Slam, we knew that was our No. 1 priority, so regardless of what the consequences of us going to that event were, we were going.”

Joining Daniels and Brown at the provincial championship will be six more women’s teams, which will qualify at playdowns taking place in Creston, Osoyoos, Prince George and Comox Valley from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

Team Kiss and Team McCardy, both of the Royal City Curling Club, have thus far secured the two men’s provincial berths.

Brown and Daniels have both been regulars at the provincial championship in their junior careers. Last season, when the event was held in Kamloops, Daniels topped the local rink in the championship game at the Kamloops Curling Centre and went on to win the silver medal at nationals.

This season, Brown’s rink is sporting a new look, with former third Erin Pincott ageing out of junior play and lead Sydney Fraser taking a year away from the game. Van Osch and Hawes left the Daniels rink and are now playing under Brown.

It adds another wrinkle to what has been a longstanding rivalry.

“I think the girls are really wanting, obviously, to win,” Brown said.

“Regardless of who we’re playing, we’re going to want to beat them. There are a lot of good teams this year, so I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be a Brown-Daniels final. You never know.”

As for returning to the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in her final year of eligibility?

“It would just be the final hurrah for juniors,” she said

“Last year, our last as the previous Team Brown, we obviously didn’t achieve our goal. So, hopefully, we can achieve it this year.”