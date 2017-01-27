Brown in must-win situation at Canadian juniors

Corryn Brown is still in the running for a playoff berth at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Victoria, but she’ll need a little help.

Brown and her Kamloops Curling Club rink, which includes third Marika Van Osch, second Dezeray Hawes and lead Samantha Fisher is 5-4 at the championship, after a win and a loss in action on Thursday.

The foursome won its first draw of the day, defeating Nova Scotia’s Clarke rink 7-6 in 10 ends, but fell in the evening draw, losing 7-6 in 10 ends to Alberta’s Streifel rink.

Brown can still qualify for the playoff round, but she will need a win against Saskatchewan’s Jones rink on Friday morning.

She’ll also need a little help. Brown can only qualify by finishing tied for third with Northern Ontario and Quebec. Both rinks are in action on Friday and will need to lose if B.C. has any chance of qualifying for the next round at the championship.