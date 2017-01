Corryn Brown and her Kamloops Curling Club rink are 1-0 after the first draw of the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championship.

Brown, along with third Marika Van Osch, second Dezaray Hawes and lead Samantha Fisher, defeated Northern Ontario’s Burns rink by a score of 4-3 to open tournament play.

The Kamloops foursome will be back on the ice in Victoria on Sunday, taking on Ontario’s Armstrong rink at 9 a.m.