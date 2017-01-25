Brown entering championship round in good position at junior curling nationals

Eight teams will remain in the gold-medal hunt at the women’s Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Victoria following a pair of tiebreaker draws on Wednesday morning.

Team B.C. — skip Corryn Brown of Kamloops, Nanaimo-based third Marika Van Osch, New Westminster’s Dezaray Hawes at second and Kamloops lead Samantha Fisher — dismantled Nunavut 14-2 on Tuesday afternoon to finish round-robin-play tied for second with Quebec in Pool B.

Brown has already booked its spot in the championship round, which will feature the top four teams from Pools A and B, each of them carrying over their records from round-robin play.

Each team will play four games in the championship round.

The team with the best record after championship-round action will advance straight to the final on Sunday, with the second- and third-place finishers left to square off in the semifinal round on Saturday.

Standings heading into championship round play: Ontario (6-0), Alberta (5-1), B.C. (4-2), Saskatchewan (4-2), Quebec (4-2) and P.E.I. (3-3).

In the two Wednesday morning tiebreakers, Northern Ontario is playing New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is playing Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brown’s championship-round schedule will pit her against P.E.I. on Wednesday at 2 p.m., Alberta on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saskatchewan on Friday at 9 a.m.