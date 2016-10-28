Brown wins Cotter cashspiel

Corryn Brown is still raking in the wins as she closes in on the end of her junior career.

The Kamloops skip, who is playing this season with Dezaray Hawes, Marinka Van Osch and Samantha Fischer, captured the title at the 16th annual Rick Cotter Memorial Prestige Resorts Junior Curling Classic last weekend, collecting $2,200.

Brown and her rink defeated Sarah Daniels of New Westminster, 8-1.

Earlier this season, the Brown foursome lost in a quarter-final at the Vernon cashspiel and finished fifth at the Kamloops Crown of Curling.