Bryan Adams to play Kamloops on Nov. 18

Bryan Adams wants Kamloopsians to get up and get out to his concert at Sandman Centre on Friday, Nov.18.

The Get Up Tour is in support of his 13th studio album, Get Up, which was produced by Jeff Lynne of ELO fame.

Adams takes the tour to Europe next month, then heads back for dates in Canada and the U.S. before going to Asia and Europe in January.

Adams last performed in Kamloops in June 2012.

The North Vancouver native has spent the last three decades making music history. He has sold upward of 65-million records, toured six continents and achieved No. 1 status in more than 40 countries.

He has been awarded the Order of Canada, has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Adams has also been nominated for, and won, several Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Grammy’s, has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been inducted into Wembley’s Square of Fame.

Tickets for the Kamloops concert are $69 and $99 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be charged by phone at 1-855-985-5000.