The road-show of Nickelodeon’s show Bubble Guppies is heading on tour — with a Valentine’s Day stop in Kamloops. Tickets are on sale now.

Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock will feature familiar characters from the Emmy Award-winning show, including Milly and Gil, as well as Mr. Grouper and his finned friends who discover that, as they get ready to rock and roll to their favourite band, one of the members has gone missing and they have to find their friend.