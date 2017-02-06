Budget wish list on Kamloops council’s menu

From a skate park in Rayleigh to new stairs at city hall, Kamloops city council will get its first look at this year’s list of community and staff budget requests at a special morning meeting on Tuesday.

Heading into the budget update, finance director Kathy Humphrey said the city requires about three per cent more in tax revenue to continue operating at its existing level — or about $50 per average household — without this year’s wish list of projects, equipment and staffing increases factored in.

While the 25-item list would come with about a one per cent tax hike if it is all funded through taxation, Humphrey said staff will look for alternative options to pay for items councillors seem keen to pass, such as gas-tax funding or the city’s portion of local casino gambling revenue.

“It [the tax increase] may not go up very much, even if they decide to do everything,” she said.

In a report to council, Humphrey said wages are driving much of the increase in costs. A new contract with firefighters will cost the city an additional $630,000 and the city’s existing contract with unionized staff calls for another one per cent increase this year which, combined with management increases, will cost an extra $732,000.

A push to fill vacancies at Kamloops RCMP, combined with an expected pay increase for members (the federal government will negotiate the contract with Mounties later this year) will add $855,000 to the policing budget. Costs of providing bus service are also up, due to transit hours expansion that will cost the city $300,000 this year.

If council wants to bring down the base tax hike, it could look at drawing on its reserve funds or cutting services, Humphrey said.

Among this year’s 25 supplemental items are:

• $376,000 in repairs at Brocklehurst pool over the next two years to replace the outdoor facility’s aging boiler and sand filter;

• $80,000 to replace the front stairs at city hall, which staff say are becoming a safety hazard due to age;

• an annual increase of $75,000 to the city’s tree-planting budget;

• $250,000 for a skate park in Rayleigh (community request);

• $25,000 for water fountains at the city’s transit exchanges (community request);

• $20,000 for a pilot project looking at bringing more public bathrooms downtown (community request);

After reviewing the items on Tuesday, council will decide what items to keep or cut on Feb. 21, ahead of another public budget consultation on Feb. 28.

The city plans to finalize this year’s budget bylaw in mid-April.