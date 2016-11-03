Building-permit demand continues to surge

The demand for residential building continues in the city of Kamloops.

Once again, the value of residential building permits issued by the city was up from 2015, with more than $12.2 million in permits issued this October compared to $7.3 million this month last year.

The city issued permits for another 49 unit of housing, bringing the total units permitted for the year to 552. Director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski told KTW last month the city had expected to issue about 375 residential permits for all of 2016.

Single family homes accounted for the largest portion of residential permits, at 20, with all categories of multi-family projects adding another 19 permits.

However, single family home permit numbers still lag behind last year, with 120 permits issued to date compared to 199 at this time in 2015. Multi-family apartment permits have accounted for much of this year’s increase in residential permitting, with 295 issued so far in 2016 compared to just 127 last year.

Commercial construction totals were also up for the month, with $2.7 in permits issued, compared to $324,800 in October 2015.

All told, the city has given out $141 million in building permits for the year, putting it just over the $140 million it had estimated issuing this year. That figure is still short of last year, when the city issued nearly $156 million in permits by October, and $179 million overall.