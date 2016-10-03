Building-permit numbers in Kamloops surpass 500

The City of Kamloops has now issued permits for more than 500 units of housing in 2016, busting through initial projections for the year.

Permitting statistics from September show the city issued another 32 units worth of permits during the ninth month, about two-thirds of which were for single-family dwellings.

To date, it has issued permits for 503 units, compared to the 279 issued by this time in 2015.

Director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski said the city had expected to issue permits for about 375 units this year in total.

“You get a few apartment complexes and that really helps those numbers,” he said.

The city has so far given out permits for 335 multi-family units, compared to 101 in 2015, with at least one outstanding project — a 21-unit rental complex and furniture store in Valleyview — expected to be issued before the end of the year.

The city saw increases in commercial and residential permit value for the month.

There were just under $10 million in residential permits issued, compared to $8 million in September of 2015, and $3.4 million in commercial permits handed out, compared to $2.7 million last year.

But the city remains well back of last year’s permit numbers, with only $125 million in permits issued compared to $148 million at this time in 2015.

Kwiatkowski said a slow commercial construction sector is to blame for the numbers.

To date, the city has issued just under $18 million in commercial permits, compared to $46 million in 2015.