Marney Bethell’s newest project started with a pair of good walking shoes and a camera. Bethell and partner Bill Barker would hike the draws and backroads of Knutsford, where the allure of grass and dreams of successful farming drew ranchers and homesteaders a century ago.

Today, the mostly collapsed wood structures are a testament to their determination running into the hard reality that Knutsford gets little rain; finding groundwater is like searching for a needle in a field of bunchgrass.

On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., Bethell will be at the Kamloops Chapters Bookstore, 1395 Hillside Dr., signing copies of her latest project: Knutsford Homesteads and Barns.

Buildings featured include a collapsed one-room schoolhouse shown in a series of photos as time ravages the structure, to historic buildings that have been maintained. Nestled on the city’s south boundary, Knutsford remains largely undeveloped due to its climate and limited access to water. While it is dotted with ranchettes, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District severely restricts development today due to the scarcity of groundwater.

“There’s no water up here to speak of,” Bethel told KTW. “It’s all dryland farming.”

With irrigation, many Interior farmers can cut as many as four crops of hay. In Knutsford, it’s a single cut. That economic reality squelched the dreams of many homesteaders. But their efforts remain visible on the range of bluebunch wheatgrass, much of it owned today by ranching giant Frolek Cattle Co.

A retired teacher, Bethell used her experience creating books for classrooms for a series of photo-based projects she has produced. Those include a children’s book based on the exploits of the couple’s border collie and a book and teaching guide based on images her physician father, Dr. Ernie Jarman, took when he was stationed in a remote Northwest Territories community in the 1950s. Bethell’s books are all produced with the familiar method she used in teaching, using heavy stock with a spiral binding that can be placed flat on a table without destroying the spine. She invested in a high-end printer, which she uses to produce her books. She binds them herself. It is a more cost-effective method of producing a book compared to the traditional route of a vanity press.

Bethell has registered Knutsford Homsteads and Barns with Library Archives Canada and it has been issued an ISBN number. Knutsford Homesteads and Barns is a natural extension of Bethell living in the community. Her partner has lived in Knutsford since the early 1960s and traces his roots to a grandfather who moved there in 1908 to homestead.

Despite that deep knowledge, the couple recently learned of a historic building neither had seen before. They obtained permission from Frolek Cattle Co. and other landowners for access. The photos, however, were the easy part.

“People were always asking, ‘Whose place was that?’” Bethell said.“There’s not a lot of information available.”

She used anecdotal information from Knutsford residents, as well as area history recounted in locally produced Bunch Grass to Barbed Wire.

“I talked to people, did research, went online and followed family obituaries,” Bethell said, noting the project has produced enough interest that she is in the early stages of producing a follow-up book. Now I have people coming to me saying, ‘Why didn’t you have a picture of our barn?’”