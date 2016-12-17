Bullarama in Barriere a family NYE event

A spokesperson for the fifth annual New Year’s Eve Bullarama and Dance at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere says this year’s event is taking it up a notch for families.

Kids 10 and under have always been admitted free to the Bullarama section of the evening and that will remain for 2016. However, there will be much more for kids to enjoy, including a number of games and competitions they can participate in at no cost, with an opportunity to win prizes and help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. A mechanical bull, food and entertainment will also be featured.

The New Year’s Eve Dance (19 years and older) will start at 9:30 p.m. in the heated Agriplex banquet hall and when the Bullarama portion of the evening ends between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., those with dance tickets will remain at the Agriplex. Dancers then move into the Agriplex arena if they so wish or move back and forth between the two venues.

The event is a fundraiser for the Farm Kids Scholarship Fund, with a portion of profits donated to the Scholarship Fund. The balance will go back into improving the Agriplex facility, which is a work in progress, and a major economic driver for the community and region. Tickets are available online at: eventbrite.ca, at the Horse Barn in Kamloops, Barriere Country Feeds and the Star/Journal and Clearwater Times offices.