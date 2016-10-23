Burglary suspect arrested in middle of the night

A garden shed was targeted, followed by several vehicles, but Kamloops Mounties managed to arrest suspect in a number of attempted burglaries in the middle of the night as Friday became Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in a garden shed on Anvil Crescent in lower Sahali at 1:12 a.m.

The same suspect then tried to break into several vehicles in the 100-block of Columbia Street West.

Preto said police officers and a police dog eventually arrested a 40-year-old man who was walking past the backyards of townhouses on Sahali Terrace, on the south side of Columbia.

The suspect is known to police, who are recommending charges of breach of probation, two break and enters and mischief.