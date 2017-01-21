Burns Night returns with Scottish dishes, dancing

The Kamloops Highland Games Society hosts its annual Burns Night dinner and dance on Jan. 28 at Colombo Lodge, 814 Lorne St.

The evening includes dinner at 6 p.m. that features traditional Scottish dishes and entertainment by the Kamloops Pipe Band Society, dancers from the Shalni Prowse and Loreena Harrison schools of highland dance and poetry reading featuring the artist of the day, Robbie Burns. The evening stars with cocktails at 5 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the annual Kamloops Highland Games. Tickets are available at the Prowse school and at Overlander Press, 441 Tranquille Rd.