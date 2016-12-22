Busiest weekend on record for Red Nose

The team of volunteers behind Operation Red Nose were kept busy last weekend as the program had its busiest one in the 20 years it has been operating.

Twenty rides were given last Thursday, 146 on Friday and 184 on Saturday — 350 in total provided by 149 volunteers.

The weekend’s donation total came to $7,694.73, money that goest to PacificSport Interior B.C. to help area athletes.

With the success, Kamloops is first in B.C. of the 12 communities that offer the ride-home program and 16th nationally out of 100 communities.

Program co-ordinator Katie Klassen said an extra night — Friday — is being added to the schedule, with rides available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Volunteers are still needed for Friday and for New Year’s Eve, usually the busiest night of the campaign. To volunteer, contact Klassen at 250-320-0650, kklassen@pacificsport.com.

Forms are available at the Battle Street and North Shore RCMP offices.