Business association leery of proposed supervised drug-use site

The head of Kamloops North Shore Business Improvement Association said the Interior Health Authority has proposed parking its supervised drug-use clinic next to the Northills Mall McDonald’s — and he’s not lovin’ it.

“Some of the locations they brought up the last time we met were really concerning,” Steven Puhallo told the city’s co-ordinated enforcement task force on Monday.

Puhallo said he’s concerned the suggested sites, which he noted included other restaurants, could become gathering places for drug users.

The health authority hasn’t put forward a plan for where it will park the clinic, which will be based out of a van, RV or small bus.

Kamloops RCMP Insp. Sunny Parmar said police have been asked to conduct data analysis on potential parking spots, but due to scheduling issues that have held up meetings, Mounties don’t yet know where they will be looking.

Parmar said RCMP will use the data to study potential impacts to the community as a result of the locations.

More answers about the program could come today, when a delegation from the IHA appears before city council for a progress report.

Rae Samson, a mental-heath and substance-use services administrator for IH West, said presenters will talk about what is planned to deal with the continuing opioid overdose crisis in the region and update council on public consultations that have been conducted on the plan.

The health authority announced earlier this month it was submitting an application to Health Canada to allow the drug-use program. The roving clinic will park in pre-determined locations throughout the day.

In a report to council, two city committees have raised several questions about the proposal — with locations it will park chief among them.

One group, which includes the city’s business improvement associations, bylaw department, the Kamloops RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and others, argues the health authority needs to hold more consultations and let the public know where its van will be parked.

It also raised concerns about the service’s impact on parking stalls.

The city’s social planning council suggests the users of the supervised drug-use service should help determine its location, though it recommended against setting up in residential areas.