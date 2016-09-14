Business award for Tk’emlups Indian Band

Tk’emlups Indian Band’s Petro-Can station is one of the winners in this year’s B.C. Aboriginal Business Awards.

The eighth-annual awards were held at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver. They recognize business excellence in B.C.’s aboriginal communities.

TIB won the award for community-owned business for its Tk’emlups Petro-Canada gas station and car wash. Other local nominees include Alpha-Omega Productions in the young entrepreneur of the year category and 4TR Ventures for business of the year in a one- to two-person business.