Business briefs: Pharmacist Ford back on board

A Kamloops pharmacist is returning for another year as a director on the BC Pharmacy Association’s board of directors.

Julie Ford, pharmacist at Glover’s Medicine Centre Pharmacy at Summit Drive and Notre Dame Drive in Sahali, is one of eight people on the association’s board.

Ford graduated in 1994 from UBC with her bachelor of science in pharmacy. She went on to complete her master of business administration at the Ivey School of Business, graduating in 2000.

$1.75 million for MS research

A&W and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada raised a record $1.75 million last month during their eighth annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign.

In addition to buying Teen Burgers, supporters donated through rounding up their bill at the register, purchasing $2 paper cutouts and giving through in-store donation mugs — all of which went toward supporting people afflicted by MS.

In eight years, $10 million has been raised.