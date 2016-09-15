Buy a loaf of bread this weekend to help feed children

An annual fundraiser raising funds for children at risk of going to school without breakfast returns to Cobs Friday through Sunday.

Cobs Cares Fundraising Campaign sees $1 from every sandwich loaf sold across the country donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada. Customers to the Summit Shopping Centre location, 1180 West Columbia St., can also support the program by adding a donation to their bill at the register. Last year, Cobs Cares Fundraising Campaign raised $75,000 and this year’s goal is to raise $100,000.

