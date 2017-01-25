Buzzing about Kamloops becoming B.C.’s first Bee City

The City of Kamloops wants to become B.C.’s first certified Bee City.

At its meeting on Tuesday, city council agreed to apply to join Bee City Canada, an organization that promotes habitat development and preservation for the country’s 800 bee species.

The project is being backed by the BC Wildlife Park, Tourism Kamloops, the Kamloops Bee Keepers and others.

Glenn Grant, general manager at the wildlife park and a longtime Communities in Bloom spokesman, said bee certification allows the city to continue promoting gardening efforts — this time on behalf of bees and other pollinators.

“One of the reasons for the decline of bees and pollinators is lack of habitat, and that’s one area where we can improve and educate people,” he said.

Once the city is certified, the groups hope to encourage gardeners to introduce more bee-supporting plants and undertake public education on environmentally friendly pest management and the benefits of bees.

Communities in Bloom will also set up an edible garden at the Kamloops Visitor Centre, across from Aberdeen Mall, which may include a working hive. There are also plans to organize educational celebrations for national pollinator week in June.

Grant said only two cities in Canada are certified — Toronto and Chestermere, Alta.

He said Kamloops already has policy in place required for the certification, such as completing an integrated pest-management plan, while community organizations provide the educational and awareness activities.

“We want other cities to be following the lead of what we’re doing,” Grant said.