Cache Creek Landfill to close on Dec. 15

The Cache Creek Landfill will be closing ahead of schedule.

Wastech Services, the operator of the landfill, has moved the date of closure to Thursday, Dec. 15, two weeks ahead of the original Dec. 31 closure date.

In an effort to ensure area residents continue to have a facility for solid-waste disposal, regardless of the status of the landfill, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be taking over the operation of the transfer station on the same site as the landfill.

The transfer station will operate under the TNRD as of Dec. 16, rather than the original date of Jan. 1.

The services and list of accepted materials will be unchanged for the transfer station. Disposal fees will be implemented beginning Jan. 1, with household garbage to be charged at $1 per bag and $10 for a standard-sized truck load.

Construction and demolition waste will be charged at rates starting at $30 for a truck load and users are asked to contact the transfer station in advance.

Disposal fees are only payable via pre-paid punch cards called Eco-Cards or by charge account for commercial users. To purchase an Eco-Card, visit the following retailers: