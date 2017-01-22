Calling all musicians for Searchlight competition

CBC is seeking solo artists, duos and groups of all genres for its annual Searchlight music competition. Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 7, with contestants vying for one of four slots to compete via live broadcast for the Searchlight title.

New this year, the contest winner will receive an original song commission for Canada’s 150th celebration and a two-week song-writing residency with a celebrity mentor from the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

The winner will have the opportunity to debut the song at the 2017 CBC Music Festival in Toronto, followed by a concert with the other top four finalists on July 2 in Ottawa as part of the National Arts Centre’s concert series.

Additional prizes include a Canadian Musician Magazine package valued at more than $25,000. To enter, applicants must submit a video of themselves performing an original song as well as a high-quality MP3. For more information and complete contest guidelines, go online to cbcmusic.ca/searchlight.