Calls for Kamloops RCMP service soared in 2016; big increase in theft from vehicles

Kamloops Mounties received more calls for service in 2016 than in any year since Supt, Brad Mueller assumed command in 2013.

Last year, the local detachment received nearly 43,000 calls for service, compared to 39,500 calls in 2015.

Mueller said rising reported crime numbers are most often the result of people forgetting to lock the doors of their vehicles.

He said the city saw a 40 per cent increase in thefts from vehicles between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2016, even as other types of reported property crimes declined compared to that time in 2015.

According to statistics provided by the RCMP, break and enter files decreased by 43 per cent compared to the same months in 2015, while other types of non-vehicle property crime fell compared to statistics collected between July and September.

Mueller said thefts from vehicles were by far the most common crime reported to the detachment, followed by reports of mischief causing no more than $5,000 in damage. Disturbances, public intoxication and other thefts under $5,000 rounded out the top five in reported crimes.

Mueller said many of the offences are linked to street-level drug activity.

“The smaller property crime is being driven up and, certainly, that’s consistent with what we see with a certain segment of vulnerable people in the community who are looking to support a drug lifestyle,” he said. “I think there’s certainly correlation there.”

Mueller said police are targeting prolific offenders and trying to identify parts of the city where petty thefts are taking place, but noted it’s also up to the public to lock their car doors and move valuables out of site.

Crimes against people were also up 35 per cent compared to the same time last year. Mueller said those cases have mainly involved those who are known to one another.

“It is definitely not directed at the community,” he said.

Controlled drug and substance offences were up 73 per cent, while traffic violations fell by 12 per cent.